UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
Oct 10 Diamondback Energy Inc
* Diamondback Energy, Inc provides preliminary third quarter 2016 financial and operating results, increases 2016 guidance and introduces preliminary 2017 outlook
* Diamondback Energy Inc - Diamondback's average daily production during Q3 2016 was 44,923 BOE/D (73% oil), up 22% from Q2 2016
* Diamondback Energy Inc - Diamondback is increasing its 2016 production guidance to a range of 41.0 to 42.0 MBOE/D
* Diamondback Energy Inc - Diamondback now intends to complete 65 to 70 gross horizontal wells this year.
* Diamondback Energy Inc - Diamondback's 2016 capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged at $350 to $425 million
* Diamondback Energy-Diamondback's subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP ("Viper"), had Q3 2016 production of 6,255 BOE/D (75% oil), up 16% from Q2 2016
* Diamondback Energy Inc - Diamondback expects full year 2017 production to be between 52.0 MBOE/D and 58.0 MBOE/D.
* Diamondback Energy Inc- "operating four rigs with a fifth rig to be added in coming weeks and a sixth rig to be added early next year"
* Diamondback energy-decreasing its fy 2016 lease operating expense guidance to $5.50 to $6.00 per boe from a prior range of $5.50 to $6.25 per boe
* Diamondback Energy-preliminary FY 2017 production guidance is 52 to 58 MBOE/D
* We were engaged in discussions involving an acquisition but not actively pursuing further negotiations at this time
* Diamondback Energy Inc- Diamondback plans to complete 90 to 120 gross wells in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.