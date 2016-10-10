(Adds dropped words "says Brigatinib's" in headline)

Oct 10 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Press release - Ariad presents updated long-term follow-up results from the phase 1/2 trial on investigational drug Brigatinib at 2016 ESMO meeting

* Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc - safety profile was similar with longer follow-up

* Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc - in eight Crizotinib-Naive ALK+ NSCLC patients, confirmed ORR was 100% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: