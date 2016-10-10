UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
Oct 10 Nxt-id Inc
* Quarterly revenue $3.0 million versus $418,100
* NXT-ID, Inc releases preliminary results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016
* NXT-ID - operating loss for three months ended Sept 30, 2016 narrowed to about $500,000 versus an operating loss of $3 million for same period in 2015
* NXT-ID-Expect 2016 last quarter to show continued improved results as Co to have full quarter contribution from LogicMark,smart card deliveries to Worldventures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.