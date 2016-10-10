Oct 10 Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc :

* Advancepierre foods acquires Allied Specialty Foods, Inc.

* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc - deal for $60 million in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments

* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc - company expects acquisition will be accretive to fiscal 2017 earnings per share by $0.07 - $0.09

* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc - Advancepierre funded total purchase price entirely from existing cash