UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
Oct 10 Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc :
* Advancepierre foods acquires Allied Specialty Foods, Inc.
* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc - deal for $60 million in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments
* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc says advancepierre funded total purchase price entirely from existing cash
* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc - company expects acquisition will be accretive to fiscal 2017 earnings per share by $0.07 - $0.09
* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc - Advancepierre funded total purchase price entirely from existing cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.