UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
Oct 10 Mobileiron Inc :
* Mobileiron raises Q3 guidance
* Sees Q3 revenue $41 million to $42 million
* Mobileiron inc sees q3 gross billings to be in range of $46.5-$47.5 million
* Mobileiron Inc - sees q3 NON-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be at low end of co's guidance of $41-$43 million
* Mobileiron Inc - "we believe we're on track to be cash flow positive in Q4"
* Q3 revenue view $40.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.