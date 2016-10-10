Oct 10 Progress Software Corp

* Progress announces CEO succession

* Says CEO Phil Pead to retire

* Progress Software Corp - Phil Pead to retire as CEO; will remain on board

* Progress Software Corp - Yogesh Gupta named CEO

* Progress Software Corp says prior to joining progress, yogesh gupta was president and chief executive officer of kaseya, inc

* Progress Software Corp - reaffirming its guidance for fiscal quarter and year ended november 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: