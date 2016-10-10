Oct 10 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
* Heritage insurance holdings, inc. Provides update to
hurricane Matthew initial loss projections
* Heritage insurance holdings inc - now anticipate estimated
losses from hurricane Matthew to be under $100 million
* Working to adjust and pay claims of its insured that were
impacted by hurricane Matthew
* Heritage insurance holdings inc - of estimated $100
million losses, $40 million will be retained by company
