Oct 10 First American Financial Corp
* First American acquires td service financial corporation
* First American acquires td service financial corporation
* First American financial corp - dykema and co-chairman
sandi dykema will retire following acquisition
* First American financial corp - td service financial and
its subsidiaries will become part of first american's mortgage
solutions division
* First American -current president and coo robert phelps
will join leadership team that serves under wall at first
american mortgage solutions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: