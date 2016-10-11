Oct 11 Toro Oil & Gas Ltd :

* Toro Oil & Gas Ltd announces non-core asset divestiture and provides corporate update

* Deal for $2.25 million

* Divestiture involves approximately 50 boe/d of production with associated company gross reserves of 214.1 mbbls as at December 31, 2015.

* Non-core divestiture is accretive to company's current valuation

* Has also received non-binding letters of intent for various other dispositions of non-core oil and gas and infrastructure assets

* Has terminated its operating credit facility with National Bank

