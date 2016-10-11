UPDATE 3-Delivery Hero set to list before summer break - sources
* Initial public offering (IPO) before summer break - sources
Oct 11 Toro Oil & Gas Ltd :
* Toro Oil & Gas Ltd announces non-core asset divestiture and provides corporate update
* Deal for $2.25 million
* Divestiture involves approximately 50 boe/d of production with associated company gross reserves of 214.1 mbbls as at December 31, 2015.
* Non-core divestiture is accretive to company's current valuation
* Has also received non-binding letters of intent for various other dispositions of non-core oil and gas and infrastructure assets
* Has terminated its operating credit facility with National Bank
* Total production protected from downward price volatility between now and end of 2016 is 200 bbls/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 23 Altice USA, the cable operator that arose from Netherlands-based Altice NV's acquisitions of Cablevision Systems Corp and Suddenlink Communications, is exploring ways to enter the wireless business as rival cable companies prepare their own mobile services, its chief executive said.