* September load factor 84.2 percent
* Southwest Airlines Co - continues to estimate its Q3 2016
operating revenue per ASM (RASM) will decline in 3.5 to 4.5
percent range
* Southwest Airlines Co - flew 9.9 billion revenue passenger
miles (RPMS) in Sept 2016, an increase of 7.9 percent from 9.2
billion RPMS flown in September 2015
* Southwest Airlines Co - available seat miles increased 6.0
percent to 11.8 billion in September 2016, compared with
September 2015
