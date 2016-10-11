UPDATE 2-Shell shareholders reject emissions target proposal
* Shareholders overwhelmingly approve CEO pay package (Updates with final vote results)
Oct 11 Fastenal Co
* Fastenal Company reports 2016 third quarter earnings
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.44
* Fastenal co qtrly net sales $1.01 billion , up 1.8 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shareholders overwhelmingly approve CEO pay package (Updates with final vote results)
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.