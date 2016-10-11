BRIEF-Quabit to propose capital increase from reserves for shareholder remuneration
* SAYS TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO 1.8 MILLION EUROS FROM RESERVES
Oct 11 Howard Hughes Corp
* The Howard Hughes Corporation names David O'reilly as chief financial officer
* Says O'Reilly replaces Andrew Richardson, who had announced in April 2016 his intention to resign
* Says O'Reilly will serve as company's chief financial officer effective October 17, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO 1.8 MILLION EUROS FROM RESERVES
DUBLIN, May 23 The pace at which Irish lenders are reducing non-performing loans is too slow and new strategies are needed to lower the stock from a still elevated 17.5 percent of all loan books, the governor of Ireland's central bank said on Tuesday.