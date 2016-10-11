Oct 11 Tinka Resources Ltd :

* Tinka announces $10 million brokered private placement

* Tinka Resources Ltd says offering of up to 50 million common shares of company at a price of c$0.20 per share

* Tinka Resources Ltd- company plans to use net proceeds from offering to fund exploration expenditures at company's ayawilca project in Peru