UPDATE 2-Shell shareholders reject emissions target proposal
* Shareholders overwhelmingly approve CEO pay package (Updates with final vote results)
Oct 11 Banro Corp
* Banro achieves record gold production in Q3 as Namoya delivers steady-state performance
* Banro Corp - Twangiza and Namoya produced a combined 53,377 ounces of gold during Q3 of 2016
* Banro Corp - remains on track to meet 2016 annual gold production guidance
* Banro Corp- recoveries at Twangiza during quarter were impacted by blend of ore type based on available mining faces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shareholders overwhelmingly approve CEO pay package (Updates with final vote results)
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.