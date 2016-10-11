Oct 11 Surgical Care Affiliates Inc :
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc announces plans to refinance
existing term loan facility and obtain incremental term loan
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - intends to pursue a
refinancing of its existing term loan facility, under which
$444.4 million is currently outstanding
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - SCA intends to launch and
close refinancing and incremental term loan transactions prior
to end of October 2016
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - intends to replace existing
loan facility with a new $444.4 million term loan facility
* Surgical care affiliates inc - intends to obtain an
incremental term loan of $150 million in aggregate principal
amount
* Surgical Care Affiliates - proceeds of new term loan
facility are expected to be used to repay all outstanding
borrowings under existing term loan facility
* Surgical Care Affiliates - proceeds from incremental term
loan to be used to fund ordinary course investments in
ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals
