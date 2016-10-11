BRIEF-U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
* U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
Oct 11 Cutera Inc
* Cutera announces preliminary record third quarter 2016 revenue
* Q3 revenue rose 30 percent to $30 million
* Says GAAP net income for Q3 expected to be in $1.3 million to $1.5 million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
* Amira Nature Foods Ltd announces earnings release date and provides update for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2017