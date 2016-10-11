BRIEF-Bioverativ to acquire True North Therapeutics
* Bioverativ to acquire clinical-stage rare disease biotechnology company, True North Therapeutics
Oct 11 Nova Lifestyle Inc
* Nova Lifestyle Inc signs framework agreement to supply products to a Hong Kong and Malaysian company
* Says company has received orders from FBS for October and November of 2016 to supply $2 million worth of products
* It has signed a $15 million annual product framework agreement to supply U.S. made mattresses and other products to future biz school Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees Q1 net sales (operational metric) $240 million to $290 million