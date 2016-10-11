UPDATE 1-U.S. new home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
Oct 11 Alcoa Inc
* Alcoa reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.33
* Q3 revenue $5.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.31 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company's separation scheduled to become effective before market open on November 1
* Continues to forecast global automotive production growth of 1 to 4 percent in 2016
* 2016 global packaging market is projected to be up slightly for year, with growth of 2 to 3 percent
* Global building and construction market is projected to grow 4 to 6 percent in 2016
* Growth in heavy duty truck, trailer and bus market in Europe, China to be mostly offset by continued production declines in North America in 2016
* For 2016, Alcoa projects a global alumina deficit of 1.6 million metric tons
* Alcoa forecasts full-year 2016 aircraft deliveries to be flat to up 3 percent
* Qtrly alumina production 3,310 kmt versus 3,954 kmt
* Inventories at Q3-end $3,455 million versus $3,438 million at Q2-end
* Got IRS private letter ruling to effect that arconic's retention of 19.9 percent stake in Alcoa Corp will not affect tax-free status of separation
* Continues to project a global aluminum deficit of 615 thousand metric tons in 2016
* Q3 realized price $1,874 per metric ton of aluminum versus $1,901 per metric ton
* Impact of curtailed, closed operations, lower alumina pricing, unfavorable price, product mix resulted in q3 revenue down 6 percent versus last year
* In Q4 of 2016, company expects other potential asset sales of approximately $250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
