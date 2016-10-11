UPDATE 1-U.S. new home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
Oct 11 Westjet Airlines Ltd
* Westjet reports record september load factor of 79.9 per cent
* Sept ASMS 2.36 billion, up 12.6 percent
* Sept RPMS 1.89 billion, up 16.3 percent
* Q3 load factor 84.0% versus 81.8%
* Q3 ASMS 7.64 billion, up 10.6 percent
* Q3 RPMS 6.414 billion, up 13.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.