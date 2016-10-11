BRIEF-Merck unit says confident it complied with UK competition law
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade
Oct 11 Lattice Biologics Ltd :
* Press release - Lattice Biologics issues common shares pursuant to shares for services agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade
* Issued a statement of objections to pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited (MSD)