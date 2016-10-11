UPDATE 1-U.S. new home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
Oct 11 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc
* Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc reports 25 percent increase in second quarter net income
* Q2 revenue fell 7.3 percent to $8.6 million
* Q2 same store sales rose 0.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
May 23 U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.