UPDATE 2-Shell shareholders reject emissions target proposal
* Shareholders overwhelmingly approve CEO pay package (Updates with final vote results)
Oct 11 American Airlines Group Inc
* American Airlines Group reports September traffic
* September passenger load factor 81.6 percent, down 1.1 points
* American Airlines Group Inc - expects its Q3 2016 total revenue per available seat mile to be down about 2 to 3 percent year-over-year
* American Airlines Group Inc - expects its Q3 pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 13 and 15 percent
* American Airlines Group Inc - Sept total capacity was 21.8 billion available seat miles (ASMS), down 0.4 percent versus September 2015
* September total revenue passenger miles 17.8 billion versus 18.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shareholders overwhelmingly approve CEO pay package (Updates with final vote results)
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.