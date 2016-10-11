UPDATE 1-Greek bond yields jump, stocks dip after debt deal hopes dashed
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says
Oct 11 Iridex Corp
* Iridex announces preliminary revenues for 2016 third quarter
* Preliminary revenues of approximately $9.6 to $9.7 million for q3 ended october 1, 2016
* Iridex - while demand for Cyclo G6 laser platform for glaucoma remained strong, revenues of certain retina products were below expectations
* "demand for company's new flagship Cyclo G6 laser platform for glaucoma remained strong" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)