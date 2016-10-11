UPDATE 1-Greek bond yields jump, stocks dip after debt deal hopes dashed
Oct 11 Voxx International Corp
* Voxx international corporation reports its fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 sales rose 3.3 percent to $159.3 million
* Voxx international corp - "our automotive segment is expected to be down slightly"
* Voxx international corp - "expect fiscal 2017 to show improved top- and bottom-line performance this year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)