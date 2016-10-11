Oct 11 Voxx International Corp

* Voxx international corporation reports its fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 sales rose 3.3 percent to $159.3 million

* Voxx international corp - "our automotive segment is expected to be down slightly"

* Voxx international corp - "expect fiscal 2017 to show improved top- and bottom-line performance this year"