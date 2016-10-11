Oct 11 Healthcare Services Group Inc

* Healthcare services group, inc. Reports results for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2016 & increases third quarter 2016 cash dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 revenue $392.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $394.1 million

