US STOCKS-Wall St edges up at open ahead Trump's budget plan
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 11 QMX Gold Corp
* Qmx gold resumes exploration activities, announces private placement and debt settlement agrement, appoints Brad Humphrey as president and ceo, and recommends name change to Quebec Soleil
* Private placement financing of up to $6.0 million, consisting of $4.5 million common in shares and $1.5 million in flow through shares
* has elected to suspend production and development efforts at Lac Herbin mine and Aurbel Gold Mill has undergone winterization
* company continues to investigate potential toll milling opportunities
* proposing name change to Quebec Soleil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, following the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, as financial stocks led broad gains and BlackBerry jumped more than 8 percent.