Oct 11 QMX Gold Corp

* Qmx gold resumes exploration activities, announces private placement and debt settlement agrement, appoints Brad Humphrey as president and ceo, and recommends name change to Quebec Soleil

* Private placement financing of up to $6.0 million, consisting of $4.5 million common in shares and $1.5 million in flow through shares

* has elected to suspend production and development efforts at Lac Herbin mine and Aurbel Gold Mill has undergone winterization

* company continues to investigate potential toll milling opportunities

* proposing name change to Quebec Soleil