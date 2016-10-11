US STOCKS-Wall St edges up at open ahead Trump's budget plan
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 11 Packaging Corp Of America
* Packaging Corporation Of America announces agreement to acquire Columbus Container, Inc.
* Deal for $100 million
* Packaging Corp Of America - expects to finance transaction with available cash on hand.
* Acquisition will be accretive to earnings immediately.
* Packaging Corp Of America-definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of Columbus Container, Inc in a cash-free, debt-free transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, following the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, as financial stocks led broad gains and BlackBerry jumped more than 8 percent.