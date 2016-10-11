US STOCKS-Wall St edges up at open ahead Trump's budget plan
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 11 Acasti Pharma Inc
* reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.22
* if co does not raise additional funds, there exists uncertainty that casts substantial doubt about ability to continue as going concern
* Management has reasonable expectation that corporation will be able to raise additional funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, following the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, as financial stocks led broad gains and BlackBerry jumped more than 8 percent.