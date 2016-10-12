Oct 12 Sprint Corp :

* Sprint Corporation announces private placement offering of wireless spectrum-backed notes

* Sprint Corp - commenced an offer of up to $3.5 billion of wireless spectrum-backed notes

* Sprint - issuers' directly owned subsidiaries will acquire a portfolio of FCC licenses and a small number of third-party leased license agreements

* Sprint - spectrum portfolio will be leased back to Sprint communications pursuant to a long-term lease agreement