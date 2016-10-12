Oct 12 Qmx Gold Corp

* QMX Gold resumes exploration activities, announces private placement and debt settlement agrement, Appoints Brad Humphrey as president and ceo, and recommends name change to Quebec Soleil

* Says David Rigg resigned from the board

* QMX Gold Corp says private placement financing of up to $6.0 million, consisting of $4.5 million common in shares and $1.5 million in flow through shares

* QMX Gold Corp- proceeds from private placement will be used to resume exploration activities and to settle outstanding indebtedness

* QMX Gold Corp- financing and debt settlement are expected to close on or about October 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: