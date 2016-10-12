Oct 12 Mandalay Resources Corp :

* Mandalay Resources corporation announces production and sales results for the third quarter of 2016

* Mandalay Resources -in Q3 of 2016, Mandalay produced a consolidated 34,586 saleable ounces of gold equivalent and sold 35,617 ounces of gold equivalent

* Mandalay Resources Corp says saleable silver production for q3 of 2016 was 388,139 ounces

* Mandalay Resources -consolidated saleable gold production for q3 was 24,309 ounces, slightly less than amount for same quarter last year at 25,996 ounces