WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Newcastle Gold Ltd :
* Newcastle Gold Ltd- Newcastle plans to use net proceeds of offering to fund exploration and development at its Castle Mountain project
* Newcastle Gold Ltd - underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 15 million common shares of newcastle at a price of $0.82 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.