* Aeterna Zentaris and Specialised Therapeutics Asia sign exclusive license agreement for the potential marketing of Zoptrex(TM) in Australia and New Zealand

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - company expects to complete phase 3 clinical trial for Zoptrex in 2016

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - plans to submit a new drug application for Zoptrex(TM) to United States Food And Drug Administration (FDA) in first half of 2017

* Aeterna Zentaris - co to be entitled to receive non-refundable upfront payment in consideration for license to sta of co's IP related to Zoptrex(TM)

* Aeterna Zentaris - entitled to non-refundable upfront payment in consideration allso for grant to STA of right to commercialize Zoptrex in territory

* Aeterna Zentaris - STA has also agreed to make additional payments to co upon achieving certain pre-established regulatory and commercial milestones

* Aeterna zentaris- STA has also agreed to make additional payments to co such as double-digit royalties on future net sales of Zoptrex(TM) in territory

* Aeterna Zentaris - STA will be responsible for development, reimbursement, commercialization of product in territory (Australia, New Zealand)

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - supply agreement with STA pursuant to which company will supply zoptrex(TM) to sta for duration of license agreement