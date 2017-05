Oct 12 Jetblue Airways Corp

* JetBlue Airways reports September traffic

* September load factor 83.2 percent, up 2.1 points

* JetBlue Airways Corp - JetBlue's Sept preliminary completion factor was 99.5 percent and its on-time performance was 78.7 percent

* JetBlue Airways Corp - preliminary revenue per available seat mile (RASM) for month of September decreased approximately two percent year over year

* Jetblue Airways Corp - for Q3 of 2016, RASM is expected to decrease between three and four percent year over year

* JetBlue Airways Corp - Sept revenue passenger miles 3.43 billion, up 10.8 percent

* JetBlue Airways Corp - Sept revenue passenger miles 3.43 billion, up 10.8 percent

* JetBlue Airways Corp - Sept available seat miles 4.13 billion, up 7.9 percent