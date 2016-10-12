WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Great Panther Silver Ltd :
* Great panther silver reports third quarter 2016 production results
* Qtrly consolidated metal production decreased 12% to 953,632 silver equivalent ounces
* Great Panther Silver Ltd qtrly silver production decreased 13% to 510,491 silver ounces
* Qtrly gold production decreased 11% to 5,423 gold ounces
* Great Panther Silver Ltd - expect to meet production guidance for 2016
* Great Panther Silver Ltd - company continues to expect to achieve its guidance of 4.0 - 4.2 million ag eq oz for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.