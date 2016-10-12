WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
* Adaptimmune provides update on clinical study evaluating its spear t-cell therapy targeting ny-eso-1 in ovarian cancer
* Says amended protocol using its ny-eso spear t-cell therapy in ovarian cancer patients now actively recruiting
* Says the multi-center study is intended to enroll up to 10 additional patients under revised protocol
* Says no objective clinical responses reported in ovarian cancer patients who received t-cell therapy in trial's initial iteration
* Says trial to enroll patients under revised protocol including pre-conditioning regimen that includes fludarabine, cyclophosphamide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.