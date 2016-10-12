Oct 12 Cequence Energy Ltd

* Cequence energy increases size of private placement of flow through shares

* Cequence energy ltd says will now issue up to 34.5 million common shares on "flow through" basis at a price of $0.29 per share

* Cequence energy - proceeds from private placement will be used by to incur eligible canadian development expenses on or before december 31, 2016