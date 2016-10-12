Oct 12 Fluidigm Corp

* Fluidigm announces preliminary third quarter 2016 revenue

* Estimated total revenue for q3 of 2016, was approximately $22.2 million, a decrease of 23%

* Fluidigm Corp - "in light of our assessment of preliminary q3 results, we are suspending our full year 2016 guidance"

* Fluidigm Corp - "we are exceedingly disappointed that our q3 financial results did not meet our expectations"