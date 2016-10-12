WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Almaden Minerals Ltd
* Almaden drills further new high grade mineralisation within and outside amended PEA pit, hits 14.40 meters of 3.57 g/t gold, 146.9 g/t silver and 0.50 meters of 0.75 g/t gold and 1335.0 g/t silver respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.