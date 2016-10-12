Oct 12 Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Laredo Petroleum schedules third-quarter 2016 earnings conference call for November 3 and provides commodity derivatives update

* Says for three months ended September 30, 2016, Laredo expects to report a gain on derivatives of approximately $6.9 million,

* Laredo Petroleum -at Sept 30, 2016, had hedges in place for Q4 of 2016 for 1,861,350 barrels of oil at weighted-average floor price of $67.13/barrel