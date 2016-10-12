Oct 12 Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd

* Wesdome announces third quarter 2016 production results

* Q3 revenue C$27.5 million

* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - Q3 combined production at Eagle River Complex was 15,667 ounces, a 29 percent increase over 12,147 ounces in Q2

* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - Q3 gold sales were 15,825 ounces at an average sales price of CAD$1,740 (USD$1,338) per ounce