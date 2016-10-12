Oct 12 MTY Food Group Inc.

* MTY reports record results for the third quarter of its 2016 fiscal period

* Q3 same store sales fell 1 percent

* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.82

* Qtrly revenues $52.9 million versus $35 million

Says system sales for quarter grew by 50 percent to reach $412.2 million