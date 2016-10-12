Oct 12 Alarmforce Industries Inc

* Alarmforce provides update on the status of review of subscription cancellations and results of audit under the Employer Health Tax Act

* Alarmforce Industries - To determine whether any restatement of historical financial statements is necessary and file its financial statements for Q3 of fiscal 2016 as soon as possible

* Alarmforce Industries Inc - Anticipates that it will have completed its review of a sufficient number of customer contracts and accounts within coming weeks