WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Carmanah Technologies Corp
* Carmanah releases preliminary financial results for Q3 2016
* Q3 revenue fell 9 percent to $11.3 million
* Q3 revenue view $21.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Carmanah Technologies Corp - Order backlog from continuing operations as at September 30, was about $4.3 million, down about $2.5 million from june 30,2016
* Carmanah Technologies Corp - Majority of order backlog is expected to be completed in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.