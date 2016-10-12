Oct 12 Carmanah Technologies Corp

* Carmanah releases preliminary financial results for Q3 2016

* Q3 revenue fell 9 percent to $11.3 million

* Q3 revenue view $21.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carmanah Technologies Corp - Order backlog from continuing operations as at September 30, was about $4.3 million, down about $2.5 million from june 30,2016

* Carmanah Technologies Corp - Majority of order backlog is expected to be completed in Q4 of 2016