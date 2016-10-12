Oct 12 Aritzia Inc

* Aritzia reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Aritzia inc qtrly comparable sales growth was 16.9%, on top of a 20.8% comparable sales growth in q2 last year

* Qtrly net revenue increased by 30.1% to $157.9 million

* Qtrly net loss of $67.3 million, as compared to net income of $4.7 million in q2 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: