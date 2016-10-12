Oct 13 Embraer Sa

* Embraer S.A. announces that it is seeking to finalize settlement agreements

* Says seeking to finalize final agreements with U.S. DOJ and SEC

* Expect that final agreements, if they are finalized, will be consistent with our prior disclosure made on July 29, 2016

* Says agreements for settlement of allegations of criminal and civil violations of U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act