BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group Q1 consol profit falls
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago
Oct 13 Air Lease Corp :
* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of six new Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft and the option to lease five additional 737 Max 8s with lot polish airlines
* Air Lease Corp - all eleven aircraft are from ALC's order book with boeing
* Air Lease Corp - in addition to six firm lease placements, agreement includes option to lease five new 737 Max 8s, to be confirmed by early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.