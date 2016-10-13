Oct 13 First Republic Bank :

* First Republic reports strong third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.00

* Q3 revenue rose 19 percent to $557.9 million

* First Republic Bank - common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.52% at quarter end

* First Republic Bank - net interest income was $460.6 million for quarter, up 18.4 percent compared to last year's Q3

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $592.7 million