China-led AIIB expects to have 85 members by end-2017 - president
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.
Oct 13 Progressive Corp :
* Reg-Progressive reports september 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.34
* Progressive Corp - sept net premiums earned $1.78 billion versus $1.58 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Progressive Corp - Q3 net premiums earned $5.72 billion, up 13 percent
* Progressive Corp - Q3 combined ratio 96.6 percent, up 3.8 pts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8 million dinars versus 8.2 million dinars year ago