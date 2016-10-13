Oct 13 Transcanada Corp :
* Transcanada Corp - proposal does not impact current
contracts that are already in place on canadian mainline system
* Transcanada - contract term for this service is 10 years
with tolls ranging from $0.75 /GJ to $0.82 /GJ
* Transcanada Corp - tolls are inclusive of abandonment
surcharge and delivery pressure charge
* Transcanada Corp - early termination rights are provided
for contract
* Transcanada-Early termination rights can be exercised
following initial 5 years of service upon payment of increased
toll for final 2 years of contract
* Transcanada-Open season for proposal to flow natural gas
along canadian mainline from empress receipt point in Alberta to
dawn hub in Southern Ontario
* Transcanada Corp - targeted in-service date is November 1,
2017
* Transcanada Corp - tolls range from $0.75 /GJ to $0.82 /GJ
depending on shippers' contract volume commitments and a total
subscription of 1.5 PJ / day
